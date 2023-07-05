Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsHeritability
Problem 8
In the following table, average differences of height, weight, and fingerprint ridge count between monozygotic twins (reared together and apart), dizygotic twins, and nontwin siblings are compared:   Trait            MZ Reared    MZ        DZ Reared   Sibs Reared                     Together      Reared     Together       Together                                          Apart                                              _Height (cm)      1.7              1.8             4.4                4.5 Weight (kg)      1.9               4.5            4.5                4.7 Ridge count     0.7               0.6            2.4                 2.7 Based on the data in this table, which of these quantitative traits has the highest heritability values?

