In the following table, average differences of height, weight, and fingerprint ridge count between monozygotic twins (reared together and apart), dizygotic twins, and nontwin siblings are compared: Trait MZ Reared MZ DZ Reared Sibs Reared Together Reared Together Together Apart _Height (cm) 1.7 1.8 4.4 4.5 Weight (kg) 1.9 4.5 4.5 4.7 Ridge count 0.7 0.6 2.4 2.7 Based on the data in this table, which of these quantitative traits has the highest heritability values?