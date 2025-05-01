Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In which activity does meiosis play a direct role in humans?
Repairing damaged tissues by making genetically identical daughter cells
Producing haploid gametes (sperm and eggs) for sexual reproduction
Replicating DNA during the S phase to prepare for mitosis
Transcribing DNA into mRNA during gene expression
Understand the primary function of meiosis in humans, which is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce haploid cells.
Recall that meiosis results in the formation of gametes (sperm and eggs), which are haploid cells essential for sexual reproduction.
Differentiate meiosis from mitosis: mitosis produces genetically identical diploid daughter cells for growth and tissue repair, while meiosis produces genetically diverse haploid gametes.
Recognize that DNA replication during the S phase and transcription of DNA into mRNA are processes that occur independently of meiosis and are involved in cell preparation and gene expression, respectively.
Conclude that meiosis directly plays a role in producing haploid gametes for sexual reproduction, not in tissue repair, DNA replication, or transcription.
