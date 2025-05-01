Interphase → Prophase I → Metaphase I → Anaphase I → Telophase I → Prophase II → Metaphase II → Anaphase II → Telophase II
Step 1: Understand that meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions: Meiosis I and Meiosis II, each with its own stages: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase.
Step 2: Recognize that before meiosis begins, the cell undergoes Interphase, during which DNA replication occurs, preparing the chromosomes for division.
Step 3: In Meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate. The stages proceed in this order: Prophase I (where crossing over occurs), Metaphase I (homologous pairs align), Anaphase I (homologous chromosomes separate), and Telophase I (two haploid cells form).
Step 4: Meiosis II resembles mitosis, where sister chromatids separate. The stages are: Prophase II, Metaphase II (chromosomes align individually), Anaphase II (sister chromatids separate), and Telophase II (four haploid cells form).
Step 5: Compare the given sequences to this correct order and identify the sequence that matches: Interphase → Prophase I → Metaphase I → Anaphase I → Telophase I → Prophase II → Metaphase II → Anaphase II → Telophase II.
