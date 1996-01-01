A non-autonomous element is a chromosomal element that can what?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
16. Transposable Elements
Discovery of Transposable Elements
Transposons were discovered by which of the following scientists?
A
Gregor Mendel
B
James Watson
C
Thomas Hunt Morgan
D
Barbara McClintock
1
Understand that the question is about the discovery of transposons, which are DNA sequences that can change their position within the genome.
Recall the historical context of genetics discoveries and the scientists associated with major genetic concepts.
Gregor Mendel is known for his foundational work on inheritance patterns using pea plants, not transposons.
James Watson is famous for co-discovering the structure of DNA, the double helix, but not for transposons.
Barbara McClintock is the scientist credited with discovering transposons through her work on maize genetics, demonstrating mobile genetic elements.
Textbook Question
In enhancer trapping experiments, a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are placed adjacent to the end of a transposon so that genomic enhancers adjacent to the insertion site can act to drive expression of the reporter gene. In a modification of this approach, a series of enhancers and a promoter can be placed at the end of a transposon so that transcription is activated from the transposon into adjacent genomic DNA. What types of mutations do you expect to be induced by such a transposon in a mutagenesis experiment?
587
views
How can the presence of transposable elements within a cell increase genetic diversity?
25
views
In Barbara McClintock's study of corn, which of the following kernel phenotypes did she find was due to transposable elements?
397
views
3
rank
