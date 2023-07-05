Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics16. Transposable ElementsDiscovery of Transposable Elements
2:12 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question

In enhancer trapping experiments, a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are placed adjacent to the end of a transposon so that genomic enhancers adjacent to the insertion site can act to drive expression of the reporter gene. In a modification of this approach, a series of enhancers and a promoter can be placed at the end of a transposon so that transcription is activated from the transposon into adjacent genomic DNA. What types of mutations do you expect to be induced by such a transposon in a mutagenesis experiment?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
7:18m

Watch next

Master Discovery with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:18
Discovery
Kylia Goodner
141
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.