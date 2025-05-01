A non-autonomous element is a chromosomal element that can what?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
16. Transposable Elements
Discovery of Transposable Elements
Multiple Choice
In Barbara McClintock's study of corn, which of the following kernel phenotypes did she find was due to transposable elements?
A
Purple kernel
B
Blue kernel
C
White kernel with purple spots
D
Blue kernel with purple spots
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of transposable elements: Transposable elements, also known as 'jumping genes', are DNA sequences that can change their position within the genome. This can cause mutations and changes in the cell's genome size, and they are often associated with certain phenotypic changes.
Review Barbara McClintock's research: McClintock's work on maize (corn) was pioneering in demonstrating the existence of transposable elements. She discovered that these elements could cause changes in kernel color by disrupting or activating pigment-producing genes.
Identify the phenotypic effect of transposable elements: In McClintock's study, the presence of transposable elements was linked to the appearance of spots or variegation in the corn kernels. This is because the transposable elements can insert themselves into genes responsible for pigment production, leading to a spotted phenotype.
Analyze the given phenotypes: Among the options provided, 'White kernel with purple spots' is indicative of a transposable element's activity. The white background suggests a lack of pigment production, while the purple spots indicate areas where the transposable element has been excised, allowing pigment production to resume.
Conclude the analysis: Based on the understanding of transposable elements and their effects on kernel color, the phenotype 'White kernel with purple spots' is the result of transposable elements, as it reflects the characteristic variegation caused by these genetic elements.
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Multiple Choice
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Textbook Question
In enhancer trapping experiments, a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are placed adjacent to the end of a transposon so that genomic enhancers adjacent to the insertion site can act to drive expression of the reporter gene. In a modification of this approach, a series of enhancers and a promoter can be placed at the end of a transposon so that transcription is activated from the transposon into adjacent genomic DNA. What types of mutations do you expect to be induced by such a transposon in a mutagenesis experiment?
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