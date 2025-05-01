In Barbara McClintock's study of corn, which of the following kernel phenotypes did she find was due to transposable elements?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
16. Transposable Elements
Discovery of Transposable Elements
Multiple Choice
A non-autonomous element is a chromosomal element that can what?
A
Move without assistance
B
Move with assistance
C
Remain in the same place
D
Lock a transposon in place
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of non-autonomous elements in genetics. These are genetic elements that require assistance from other elements to move within the genome.
Recognize that non-autonomous elements lack the necessary machinery to transpose on their own, unlike autonomous elements which can move independently.
Identify the role of autonomous elements, which provide the necessary proteins or enzymes that facilitate the movement of non-autonomous elements.
Consider examples of non-autonomous elements, such as certain transposons, which rely on transposase enzymes encoded by autonomous elements to transpose.
Conclude that non-autonomous elements move with assistance, as they depend on external factors or elements to facilitate their movement within the genome.
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Multiple Choice
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Textbook Question
In enhancer trapping experiments, a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are placed adjacent to the end of a transposon so that genomic enhancers adjacent to the insertion site can act to drive expression of the reporter gene. In a modification of this approach, a series of enhancers and a promoter can be placed at the end of a transposon so that transcription is activated from the transposon into adjacent genomic DNA. What types of mutations do you expect to be induced by such a transposon in a mutagenesis experiment?
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