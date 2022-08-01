Allopolyploidy

Okay, So now let's talk about a low poly Floyd. So all a polyp Floyd's typically is a plant plants that is a hybrid of two or more species. Usually these are sterile again. Um and most of these are synthetically created for crops. So, example of these types are cotton and wheat. So what does this look like? So here are our original organisms right here. They have one copy or they have two copies of each of their chromosomes set. But what happens is that somehow, usually through some kind of genetic manipulation, um, these are fused together. And what you get is you get combinations, you get the red chromosomes here and the black chromosomes here. So now you have all polyp Lloyd's, right? Because they have chromosome sets from different organisms. It could also be um where if you got an extra chromosome here and an extra chromosome here, but they came from different regions. So this red chromosome would come from this organism and this black chromosome would come from this organism. It's a little different than how I've drawn it. But you have two choices here, right? You can get a mixture of these two chromosome sets or you can get what I showed before in that first video of extra chromosomes from that individual. So this would be if we're doing it here. Here's the blue chromosome obviously that's going to fuse this way. But you could get a light blue chromosome for instance, from this organism. That's not perfectly the same, but close enough. Um, and it would come over here and the same for here. You could get the black chromosomes going here and creating this big fusion organism. Or you could get a sort of gray chromosome coming from this blue cell to be here. Either one it's all a polyp or pretty much all. Apollo just means some kind of mixture of two chromosome two chromosomes set from different species. So it can be, they're fusing together those two chromosomes. It can be donating a set of chromosomes from one individual to another. But essentially this is an example of a low poly. So here's another one with the red and the blue. Now here's some terms that I wanted to make sure that I got in um they don't necessarily go with all polly party, they could go anywhere, but they're so little. I figured I just saw him in here at the end versus indo polyp Lloyd. E these are deployed organisms but certain cells or polyp Lloyd. So this is actually um can describe some humans. There are liver sale cells in humans that actually have different amounts of chromosome numbers or can have different amounts of chromosome numbers. And so we can call those people in bhopal if Floyd. This also happens in gut of mosquito larva where the majority of the mosquito has one set of chromosomes. But in this gut of the larva, some of the cells have extra chromosomes and also flowering plants. But essentially this is where the majority of the organism is deployed but then a few cells r. Tripp Loyd and then finally there's this chemical you may see in your book, I don't know how to pronounce it. Colleague King king. Anyways, this big C word here and this is a chemical that you can put on sales in a laboratory setting um to induce non disjunction. Now, I don't know if you've heard of this word. You may have or may haven't um depending on what order you're kind of watching these videos in. But um non disjunction just means that the chromosomes failed to separate properly during diagnosis. So if you have a cell here with two chromosomes, non disjunction would be if in the daughter cells if two of them went here and none of them went here, that would be non disjunction. It could also be if you have a trip Lloyd organism. Right? And in the daughter cells you have two. So three go here or to go here and one goes here. Either way, they're not separating equally. So that is non disjunction. So this chemical can actually induce that in a laboratory setting. In case you ever need to like study any of these processes. So with that let's now move on

