Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy Practice Problems
Octaploid strawberries have brighter red color, and a juicier and sweeter taste when compared to normal strawberries. How many chromosomes do commercial octoploid varieties contain if normal strawberries have a haploid number of n = 7 chromosomes?
Defects in the meiotic process are the cause of several human disorders. Which of the following is the most common chromosomal abnormality disorder?
Down syndrome is caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. The extra genetic material leads to the overexpression of certain genes, which can result in the characteristic features of Down syndrome.
Which gene is overexpressed when there is a buildup of beta-amyloid protein, which is associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease?
What is the location and the example of genes found within the Down Syndrome Chromosome Region?
A variety of potato is produced with 60 chromosomes by crossing a tetraploid line with 48 chromosomes with a hexaploid line that contains 72 chromosomes. Determine the number of chromosomes contributed by the hexaploid line.
A variety of potato is produced with 60 chromosomes by crossing a tetraploid line with 48 chromosomes with a hexaploid line that contains 72 chromosomes. Determine the number of chromosomes contributed by the tetraploid line.
Polyploids of plant species frequently occur naturally and are also produced by human manipulation. Which of the following polyploid plant species with increased chromosome numbers is incorrect?
A new species of salt grass, Spartina anglica was created by interspecific hybridization of native salt grass, Spartina maritima (2n = 60), with a non-native salt grass, Spartina alterniflora (2n = 62). How many chromosomes will the polyploid have after chromosome doubling?
Which of the following statements regarding the numerical chromosomal aberration is incorrect?
A chromosomal aberration is any kind of change in the structure and number of chromosomes caused by certain irregularities during cell division. The followings types are all structural aberrations except:
Hexaploidy is a condition where an organism has six sets of chromosomes. Which of the following is an example of a hexaploid organism?
The presence of five sets of chromosomes in a cell is called pentaploidy. What is the main cause of pentaploidy?
A condition in which an individual has three copies of a chromosome instead of two is called:
During synapsis in prophase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair up to form bivalents, which are held together by the synaptonemal complex. How many bivalents will a diploid species with 40 chromosomes produce?
The genome of cultivated cotton, Gossypium arboreum, reveals that it is a/an _____ species.
________ occurs when a person has more than two copies of the same set of chromosomes, whereas ________ happens when a person has more than two copies of chromosomes derived from different taxa.
The reason behind sterile hybrid plants is due to failure in gamete pairing during fertilization, which of the following correctly describes said failure: