Autopolyploidy

Okay so now let's talk more specifically about auto polyp Lloyd. So auto polyp Floyd er Typically trip Lloyd's not all the time but most of the time they're Trip Lloyd's usually auto polyp Lloyd individuals are sterile and this is because their gametes will receive either two or one chromosome from each pair. So let's say here that they have these different colors here. So they are typically trip Lloyd Wright. So they have one chromosome here. Tripp Loyd one here, that's Tripp Loyd and one here that's Tripp Loyd. Now when this undergoes mitosis to create these gametes, what happens is that some of the daughter cells will actually end up with two copies and others of the daughter cells will end up with one copy. Right? Because they started out with three. Now it's very unlikely that only one cell will get all all too. Usually what will happen is that it will get one here and chew here and maybe two here and one here. And so you end up with this mix where some of the chromosomes have two copies and some of them have one and this creates a gammy that is just not viable. So when it undergoes fertilization with a normal gamut sometimes it's gonna have some Tripp Loyd it's gonna have some that end up is deployed and it's just going to be very confusing. Right? And so the gamut typically doesn't survive. So typically auto pato ploys are sterile and so what it's called whenever there are mixed numbers of chromosome sets. So some chromosomes have two copies. Some have one. Some have three. This is given a special term called an employee. And we're gonna be talking about this a lot. Remember you go back to the previous video. This was one of the different types of chromosome mutations that when we're not talking about yet. But this is when you have a mixture of deployed and hap Lloyd chromosomes that can even be trip Lloyd wright. Any kind of unusual mixture of a chromosome set. Because not all of these trip lloyds here will just segregate equally. Right. There's three of them. So sometimes too will go to one and sometimes one will go to that one. Now there are many classes of auto polyp lloyds. You have mono ploy AIDS. This is using a half Lloyd sale meant for fertilization as an embryo. We talked about this before with the bees and the wasps. This was that parthenogenesis term that I used before. So these are mono ploy kids. This is the organism that develops from that parthenogenesis, you can have auto trip Lloyd's. Um these are tripp Loyd for each set. An example of this is bananas. So it has the entire if it has 40 chromosomes, all 40 of them have three copies and you can also have auto text Floyd's which um again our foreign for Tetra for in here and we can see this sometimes in plants such as crops or even like large flowers because typically this results in a larger size. And you often see that in auto polyp loyalty because you have the entire chromosome set having multiple copies. And so in the organisms that can survive with that which is kind of rare. But in the organisms that can typically they're just bigger, right? They have extra chromosomes, they're producing extra of every gene that they have. And if they can survive doing that with some plants, can some amphibians can they're typically just bigger organisms. Very common. So here we go. So here's some example. You have a mono ploy. This is where that one chromosome is used as an embryo without fertilization. Here's an auto trip Lloyd where you have three copies of every set, which we've seen this before. Um But essentially that's the example. So this is this is auto polyp Lloyd. So with that let's turn the page.

