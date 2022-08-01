Aberrant Euploid

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about chromosomal mutations specifically. Apparently. So the chromosomal mutations, what is that? That's mutations referring to entire chromosome sets. So this can be a mutation that describes the change in chromosome structure. So you know how big it is, how small it is, how many genes it has on it and or it can be the number of chromosome copies. So we're not talking about individual gene mutations. We're talking about the entire chromosome and that being mutated, two more copies or having a weird structure. Now there are two types of chromosome mutations. The first is a parent employee, which is what we're going to talk about. And this is going to be changes to the whole set of chromosomes. So for us and instance, that would be if every single one of our chromosomes had an extra copy on it, the whole set of chromosome, it's not just one, it's the entire set. So it would be a parent employee. And then there's a second type which is an employee and this is changes to a part of a single or few chromosomes. So this is something for instance, like down syndrome, which has an extra copy of chromosome 21. So that would be example of an employee because it's only affecting that one chromosome and not the entire set of chromosomes in an organism. So the first one we're gonna talk about is a barren employee and like I said, there are a number of different ways to describe these various types of chromosome mutations all classified under a parent employee. Now these videos are going to be heavy and vocab, right, I'm not going to be walking through math or anything like that, but it's going to be a lot of vocab words that you're and they're sort of just slightly different. It's gonna be hard to memorize them, but you're just gonna have to memorize these vocab words to understand these chapters. Um, so the first one, the first vocab board is deployed, which is where we get this term from up here. A parent employee and employee describes organisms with multiples of the basic chromosome set. So humans are deployed, right? Or we have two copies of every chromosome. Well, we would be described as employed or an individual would be described as employed if they had three copies of every chromosome set. Um, and it can contain more or fewer numbers. So, um, I describe that as, you know, if we have an extra one, but if we have only one copy of every chromosome, even though we wouldn't survive that theoretically if a human only got one copy of every chromosome and still survived with that, that would be called deployed. Now you may say, oh my gosh, how do organisms even survive like this? Well, a lot of times these are things happening in plants which are a little bit more flexible with their chromosomes than humans are humans are pretty much, you know, we have to have this chromosome set with a few exceptions. Um, but it does actually exist in some animals, including amphibians. Amphibians are pretty can commonly have you employed species. And then so this is actually a common thing where the entire chromosome set either has extra chromosomes or less chromosomes. Now there's a special term for monopoly Lloyd, which is a normally deployed organism that contains only one chromosome set. So this is the example I used before and this is the special term for it. So if humans, if there was some individual who just lost half of their chromosomes and so only had one copy of every chromosome instead of two, we would call the mono ploys. And this is different from half Lloyd wright because half Floyd, they have one chromosome set, but they're supposed to, that's what they're supposed to have. Whereas mono ploys are supposed to have two copies but they lost one of every chromosome and so now they only have one. So there are two different terms. And it's important to understand the difference now for some of the organisms who do this, who are things like these wasps, ants, um can be mono ploy aids. And when they are they can undergo this process called parthenogenesis and this is the development of an unfertilized egg. So this is just an egg. It contains half the chromosome set. So it would be a mono ploy, I'd write or half Lloyd. It contains half the chromosome of um what it should of a deployed organism, But it actually develops with out fertilization. So it should be deployed, right? You have an egg. It's hap Lloyd and you should get a sperm that's hap Lloyd and they should come together fertilized and create that deployed organism. Well, in part the genesis, what happens is you have that egg and it's hap Lloyd but it doesn't get fertilized but yet it still develops into an organism. And that organism's mono employed because that the species is deployed but that individual is actually only contains half of that chromosome set. And these are examples of these wasps, ants. These are kind of colony animals type things or colony insects anyways. And so that is part a genesis. So here's an example. Um So here's a deployed organism. We would call it deployed if it got a third copy of every chromosome. So you can see here we have one chromosome set to three black, red and blue. And then Tripp Loyd, which I'll give you this term in a second. But this would be a you employed where it gains an extra. Um It also be deployed to lose it. But we give these a special term unemployed when they contain only one copy of a one copy of the chromosome and they should contain two. So polyp lloyds have more. Here's another vocab word here, polyp lloyds have more than two chromosome sets. So these can be Tripp Loyd if they have three copies. Tech deployed four copies pin deployed five copies hex deployed six copies and so on and so forth. With all the different prefixes for the different numbers. Now These are also employed, right? Employees just describe an abnormal chromosome number. And Polyp Lloyd's refers to, you know, also having more than two chromosome set. Now this is referring to the entire set of chromosomes. So they have 40 chromosomes, all 40 of them get an extra copy. And so we divide polyp Floyd's into two classes, which we'll go over individually. But the first classes, auto polyp Lloyd's and this is multiple chromosome set from one species. And this is kind of the most intuitive one. Right? We just think of everything, something happening with replication and therefore you get this extra chromosome. But of course it's from the same species. So this is the most intuitive, but there's actually this second class called all a polyp voids and they contain multiple chromosome set from two different but closely related species. And you're like, oh my gosh, how does this happen? Does this happen in animals? And can But mostly this occurs in plants. Um so this is a very common or not very common, but it does exist in plants and these chromosome set. We normally call them homologous chromosomes, right? If they're from the same species, but because they're not from the same species and they are different. We give them a special name and this name is home analogous. So it's semi homologous. So I realized that the spelling between these two are very similar but it's this you know extra E here that makes them different. So the home ya'll agus is sort of similar. They're similar steps and a homologous are from the same species. Like I said a ton of vocab. So here's the difference. So here we have the auto polyp Floyd's. These are with chromosomes from the same species. So say they're supposed to have two chromosomes. It's supposed to be deployed but they end up with three. But you can see that all the colors are the same, right? It's black, blue and red. It's all the same color. So they're from the same species. Same species. Whereas this one you can see that they're similar. It's also supposed to be deployed. So you have this third copy here and you can see that it's really similar, right? Like gray and black. Not that different. Light blue, dark blue, pink, red. Really not that different. They're fairly similar but they actually are from different species. So that is the difference between a low and auto polyp Lloyd's. So we're gonna talk about age, individual one and more death. But let's move on

