Genetics11. TranslationThe Genetic Code
Problem 29d
Shown here are the amino acid sequences of the wild-type and three mutant forms of a short protein.
Wild-type: Met-Trp-Tyr-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr
Mutant 1: Met-Trp
Mutant 2: Met-Trp-His-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr
Mutant 3: Met-Cys-Ile-Val-Val-Val-Gln-His                                  _

Use this information to answer the following questions:

The wild-type RNA consists of nine triplets. What is the role of the ninth triplet?

