Shown here are the amino acid sequences of the wild-type and three mutant forms of a short protein.

___________________________________________________

Wild-type: Met-Trp-Tyr-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr

Mutant 1: Met-Trp

Mutant 2: Met-Trp-His-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr

Mutant 3: Met-Cys-Ile-Val-Val-Val-Gln-His _



Use this information to answer the following questions:



For each mutant protein, determine the specific ribonucleotide change that led to its synthesis.