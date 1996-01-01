How many chromosomes are present in a single human sex cell (gamete)?
A
22
B
46
C
23
D
44
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that human body cells (somatic cells) are diploid, meaning they contain two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, totaling 46 chromosomes.
Recognize that sex cells (gametes), such as sperm and egg cells, are haploid, meaning they contain only one set of chromosomes to ensure that when fertilization occurs, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid number.
Recall that the diploid number in humans is 46 chromosomes, so the haploid number in gametes is half of that.
Calculate the haploid number by dividing the diploid number by 2 using the formula: \(\text{haploid number} = \frac{\text{diploid number}}{2}\).
Conclude that the number of chromosomes in a single human sex cell (gamete) is 23.
Watch next
Master Sex Determination with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia