Recall that human somatic (body) cells are diploid, meaning they contain two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, totaling 46 chromosomes.
Understand that gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid cells, which means they contain only one set of chromosomes to ensure that when fertilization occurs, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid number.
Since the diploid number in humans is 46, the haploid number (number of chromosomes in a gamete) is half of that.
Calculate the haploid number by dividing the diploid number by 2 using the formula: \(\text{haploid number} = \frac{\text{diploid number}}{2}\).
Conclude that the number of chromosomes in a human gamete is 23.
