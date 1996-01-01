Under which genetic condition might a human female have an XY sex chromosome complement?
A
Turner syndrome
B
Klinefelter syndrome
C
Androgen insensitivity syndrome
D
Triple X syndrome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the typical human sex chromosome complements: females usually have XX and males have XY.
Recognize that certain genetic conditions can cause variations in sexual development despite the chromosomal complement.
Identify that Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS) occurs when an individual has an XY chromosome complement but the body's cells are insensitive to androgens, leading to a female phenotype.
Note that Turner syndrome involves a single X chromosome (XO), Klinefelter syndrome involves an XXY complement, and Triple X syndrome involves an XXX complement, none of which correspond to an XY female.
Conclude that a human female with an XY chromosome complement is most likely to have Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome due to the body's inability to respond to male hormones.
