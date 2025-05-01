Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a type of genetic mutation?
A
Meiosis
B
Nonsense mutation
C
Frameshift mutation
D
Missense mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a genetic mutation is. A genetic mutation is a change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA, which can affect how genes function and how proteins are made.
Step 2: Review the types of genetic mutations listed: Nonsense mutation, Frameshift mutation, and Missense mutation. Each of these involves changes at the DNA or RNA level that alter the genetic code or protein product.
Step 3: Define each mutation type: A Nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the protein; a Frameshift mutation results from insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame; a Missense mutation changes one amino acid in the protein sequence.
Step 4: Understand what meiosis is. Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce gametes (sperm and eggs). It is a biological process, not a mutation.
Step 5: Conclude that since meiosis is a cellular process and not a change in the DNA sequence itself, it is NOT a type of genetic mutation.
