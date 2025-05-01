Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of mutation occurs only in reproductive cells (gametes) and can therefore be passed to offspring?
A
Frameshift mutation
B
Silent (synonymous) mutation
C
Somatic mutation
D
Germ-line mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between mutations occurring in somatic cells and those in germ-line cells. Somatic mutations happen in body cells and are not passed to offspring, while germ-line mutations occur in reproductive cells (gametes) and can be inherited.
Review the definitions of the mutation types listed: Frameshift mutations involve insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame; silent mutations change the DNA sequence without altering the amino acid; somatic mutations occur in non-reproductive cells.
Recognize that only mutations in germ-line cells can be transmitted to the next generation because these cells give rise to gametes (sperm and eggs).
Identify that the term 'germ-line mutation' specifically refers to mutations in reproductive cells that can be passed to offspring, distinguishing it from somatic mutations.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'germ-line mutation' because it uniquely describes mutations in gametes that are heritable.
