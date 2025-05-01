Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of types of mutations, which mutation most directly stops translation of an mRNA by introducing a premature stop codon?
A
Missense mutation
B
Nonsense mutation
C
Silent (synonymous) mutation
D
In-frame insertion (multiple of 3 nucleotides)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of mutations and their effects on the protein sequence: a missense mutation changes one amino acid, a silent mutation does not change the amino acid, and an in-frame insertion adds amino acids without disrupting the reading frame.
Recall that translation of mRNA into protein stops when a stop codon is encountered, which signals the ribosome to terminate protein synthesis.
Identify that a nonsense mutation is a point mutation that changes a codon encoding an amino acid into a stop codon, causing premature termination of translation.
Compare the effects of each mutation type on translation: only the nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon that directly stops translation early.
Conclude that the mutation type that most directly stops translation by introducing a premature stop codon is the nonsense mutation.
