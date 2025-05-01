Multiple Choice
Which of the following traits is Lisa most likely to inherit from her mother, assuming the trait is determined by a single dominant allele?
A trait controlled through polygenic inheritance was observed in a series of experiments. A brown eyed rabbit was mated with a blue eyed rabbit. 130 F2 offspring were produced. 2 offspring had brown eyes and 2 offspring had blue eyes. How many polygenes control eye color in rabbits?
If a trait is controlled by 5 polygenes, how many phenotypic categories will be observed in the F2 generation?