Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
20. Quantitative Genetics
Traits and Variance
Multiple Choice
Polygenic inheritance is what type of inheritance?
A
Simple
B
Complex
C
Additive
D
Non-additive
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of polygenic inheritance: It involves multiple genes contributing to a single trait, often resulting in a continuous range of phenotypes.
Recognize that polygenic inheritance is complex because it involves interactions between multiple genes, rather than a single gene affecting a trait.
Differentiate between additive and non-additive inheritance: Additive inheritance means the effects of alleles from different genes add up to influence the trait, while non-additive involves interactions that are not simply additive.
Identify that polygenic inheritance is typically additive, as the combined effect of multiple genes contributes to the phenotype.
Conclude that polygenic inheritance is complex due to the involvement of multiple genes and is often additive in nature.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following traits is an example of polygenic inheritance (i.e., controlled by many genes with additive effects)?
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Multiple Choice
In the context of traits and variance, what best describes polygenic inheritance?
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Multiple Choice
A trait controlled through polygenic inheritance was observed in a series of experiments. A brown eyed rabbit was mated with a blue eyed rabbit. 130 F2 offspring were produced. 2 offspring had brown eyes and 2 offspring had blue eyes. How many polygenes control eye color in rabbits?
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Multiple Choice
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Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
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Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
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Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
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