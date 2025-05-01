Multiple Choice
In the context of traits and variance, which statement best distinguishes a single-gene (Mendelian) trait from a polygenic trait?
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A trait controlled through polygenic inheritance was observed in a series of experiments. A brown eyed rabbit was mated with a blue eyed rabbit. 130 F2 offspring were produced. 2 offspring had brown eyes and 2 offspring had blue eyes. How many polygenes control eye color in rabbits?
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Body weight in chickens
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Growth rate in sheep