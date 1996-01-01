20. Quantitative Genetics
Traits and Variance
Which of the following is an acquired trait?
Which of the following traits is Lisa most likely to inherit from her mother, assuming the trait is determined by a single dominant allele?
The traits of an organism are controlled by its:
- Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses the difference between the more traditional Mendelian and neo-Mendelian modes of inheritance (qualitative inheritance) and quantitative inheritance.414views
Which of the following is an example of a genetic trait?
Which of the following is an example of a trait that could be present in a newt population as described in studies of genetic variance?
- Multiple Choice
A trait controlled through polygenic inheritance was observed in a series of experiments. A brown eyed rabbit was mated with a blue eyed rabbit. 130 F2 offspring were produced. 2 offspring had brown eyes and 2 offspring had blue eyes. How many polygenes control eye color in rabbits?
- Multiple Choice
If a trait is controlled by 5 polygenes, how many phenotypic categories will be observed in the F2 generation?
- Multiple Choice
Polygenic inheritance is what type of inheritance?
- Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Body weight in chickens
- Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Growth rate in sheep
- Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Milk production in cattle
- Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Fruit weight in tomatoes
- Textbook Question
How can we ascertain the number of polygenes involved in the inheritance of a quantitative trait?
- Textbook Question
How do we know that threshold traits are actually polygenic even though they may have as few as two discrete phenotypic classes?