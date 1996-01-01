What is the genetic makeup (karyotype) of an individual with Jacob's syndrome?
A
45,X
B
47,XXX
C
47,XXY
D
47,XYY
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a karyotype describes the number and appearance of chromosomes in the nucleus of a cell, including the sex chromosomes.
Recall that Jacob's syndrome is a condition involving an extra Y chromosome in males, so the individual has two Y chromosomes and one X chromosome.
Write the karyotype notation by indicating the total number of chromosomes followed by the sex chromosome composition. Since humans normally have 46 chromosomes, an extra Y chromosome means 47 chromosomes total.
Express the karyotype as \$47,XYY$, where 47 is the total chromosome count, and XYY indicates one X chromosome and two Y chromosomes.
Compare this to other karyotypes: \$45,X\( is Turner syndrome (missing one sex chromosome), \)47,XXX\( is Triple X syndrome (extra X chromosome in females), and \)47,XXY$ is Klinefelter syndrome (extra X chromosome in males).
