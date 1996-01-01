Which gene on the Y chromosome plays a crucial role in the development of male genitals?
A
FOXP2
B
DMD
C
SRY
D
BRCA1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Y chromosome contains genes that are important for male sex determination and development.
Recall that the SRY gene (Sex-determining Region Y) is the key gene on the Y chromosome responsible for initiating the development of male genitalia.
Recognize that FOXP2 is related to speech and language, DMD is associated with muscular dystrophy, and BRCA1 is linked to breast cancer susceptibility, none of which are on the Y chromosome or involved in male genital development.
Focus on the function of the SRY gene, which triggers the formation of testes, leading to the production of male hormones that guide the development of male genitalia.
Conclude that among the options given, SRY is the gene on the Y chromosome that plays a crucial role in male genital development.
