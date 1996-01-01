Which of the following is true of a species that has a chromosome number of 2n=16?
A
It has 32 chromosomes in total, half of which are sex chromosomes.
B
It has 8 chromosomes in total, with no sex chromosomes.
C
It has 8 pairs of chromosomes, including sex chromosomes if present.
D
It has 16 pairs of chromosomes, all of which are autosomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of the notation 2n=16: Here, '2n' represents the diploid number of chromosomes, which is the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell of the species.
Since 2n=16, this means the species has 16 chromosomes in total in its diploid cells.
Determine the number of chromosome pairs by dividing the total chromosome number by 2, because chromosomes come in homologous pairs in diploid organisms. So, the number of pairs is \(\frac{16}{2} = 8\) pairs.
Recognize that these 8 pairs include all chromosomes, which may consist of autosomes and sex chromosomes if the species has them. The problem does not specify the presence or absence of sex chromosomes, so the pairs include sex chromosomes if present.
Evaluate each statement based on these facts: The species does not have 32 chromosomes (so the first statement is false), it does not have 8 chromosomes total (second statement is false), it has 8 pairs including sex chromosomes if present (third statement is true), and it does not have 16 pairs (fourth statement is false).
Watch next
Master Sex Determination with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia