Multiple Choice
In fundamental genetics, an organism's phenotype is best defined as which of the following?
A
Its complete set of genetic information (all of its DNA)
B
Its observable traits and characteristics resulting from the interaction of its genotype and environment
C
The specific alleles an organism carries at one or more loci (its genetic makeup)
D
The process by which alleles segregate into gametes during meiosis
step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'genotype' refers to the genetic makeup or specific alleles an organism carries, while 'phenotype' refers to the observable traits or characteristics of the organism.
Recognize that the phenotype is not just determined by the genotype alone, but also by the interaction between the genotype and the environment in which the organism lives.
Recall that the complete set of genetic information (all DNA) is called the 'genome,' which is broader than just the phenotype or genotype.
Note that the process by which alleles segregate into gametes during meiosis is a mechanism of inheritance, not a definition of phenotype.
Conclude that the best definition of phenotype is the observable traits and characteristics resulting from the interaction of an organism's genotype and its environment.
