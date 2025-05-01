Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In semiconservative DNA replication, the process results in two DNA molecules that each contain which combination of strands?
A
One parental (original) strand and one newly synthesized strand
B
Two newly synthesized strands and no parental (original) strands
C
Two parental (original) strands and no newly synthesized strands
D
Fragments of parental and newly synthesized DNA interspersed within each strand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of semiconservative DNA replication: during this process, the double-stranded DNA molecule separates into two single strands, each serving as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
Recall that each new DNA molecule formed consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand, preserving half of the original molecule in each daughter DNA.
Eliminate options that suggest both strands are either entirely new or entirely original, as this contradicts the semiconservative model.
Recognize that the option describing fragments of parental and newly synthesized DNA interspersed within each strand corresponds to the dispersive model, not the semiconservative model.
Conclude that the correct combination in semiconservative replication is one parental strand paired with one newly synthesized strand in each DNA molecule.
