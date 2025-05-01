Multiple Choice
In semiconservative DNA replication, the process results in two DNA molecules that each contain which combination of strands?
Which of the following experiments showed that DNA replicated via semiconservative replication?
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is replicated and synthesized. We also discussed recombination at the DNA level. Along the way, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What is the experimental basis for concluding that DNA replicates semiconservatively in both bacteria and eukaryotes?