Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In semiconservative DNA replication, after a DNA molecule is replicated, what is each resulting DNA molecule called?
A
A daughter DNA molecule consisting of one parental (old) strand and one newly synthesized strand
B
A daughter DNA molecule consisting of two newly synthesized strands
C
A single-stranded DNA molecule produced by separating the two parental strands without synthesis
D
A daughter DNA molecule consisting of two parental (old) strands
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of semiconservative DNA replication: during this process, each of the two strands of the original DNA molecule serves as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
Recall that DNA replication results in two DNA molecules, each containing one strand from the original (parental) molecule and one newly synthesized strand.
Recognize that this mechanism ensures genetic continuity because each daughter DNA molecule retains one old strand, preserving the original genetic information.
Contrast this with other possible models of replication, such as conservative replication (where one molecule has both old strands and the other has both new strands) and dispersive replication (where strands are mixtures of old and new segments).
Conclude that the correct description of each resulting DNA molecule after semiconservative replication is a daughter DNA molecule consisting of one parental (old) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Watch next
Master Semiconservative Replication with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia