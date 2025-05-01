Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Which types of RNA are directly involved in the process of translation (protein synthesis)?
A
tRNA, snRNA, and miRNA
B
DNA, mRNA, and rRNA
C
mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA
D
rRNA, lncRNA, and piRNA
Step 1: Understand the process of translation, which is the synthesis of proteins from messenger RNA (mRNA) templates in the ribosome.
Step 2: Identify the role of mRNA, which carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, serving as the template for protein synthesis.
Step 3: Recognize the function of transfer RNA (tRNA), which brings the appropriate amino acids to the ribosome and matches them to the mRNA codons through its anticodon.
Step 4: Understand the role of ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which is a structural and catalytic component of the ribosome, facilitating the assembly of amino acids into protein chains.
Step 5: Conclude that the RNAs directly involved in translation are mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA, while other RNAs like snRNA, miRNA, lncRNA, and piRNA have different functions unrelated to the direct process of translation.
