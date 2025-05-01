Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which RNA types are directly involved in the process of translation (protein synthesis) in cells?
A
mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA
B
rRNA, snRNA, and piRNA
C
mRNA, snRNA, and siRNA
D
tRNA, miRNA, and lncRNA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of translation, which is the synthesis of proteins from messenger RNA (mRNA) in the ribosome.
Identify the role of mRNA: it carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, serving as the template for protein synthesis.
Recognize the role of tRNA (transfer RNA): it brings the appropriate amino acids to the ribosome by matching its anticodon to the codon on the mRNA.
Understand the role of rRNA (ribosomal RNA): it is a structural and catalytic component of the ribosome, facilitating the assembly of amino acids into a polypeptide chain.
Conclude that the RNA types directly involved in translation are mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA, while other RNA types like snRNA, piRNA, siRNA, miRNA, and lncRNA have different functions unrelated to the direct process of translation.
