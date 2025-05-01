Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
Multiple Choice
Gene regulation in eukaryotes only occurs during the transcription stage of gene expression.
A
True
B
False
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene regulation: Gene regulation refers to the processes that control the expression of genes, ensuring that the correct genes are expressed at the right times and in the right amounts.
Recognize the stages of gene expression: Gene expression involves multiple stages, including transcription, RNA processing, translation, and post-translational modifications.
Identify where gene regulation can occur: In eukaryotes, gene regulation can occur at various stages, not just during transcription. It can also occur during RNA processing, translation, and through post-translational modifications.
Consider examples of regulation beyond transcription: For instance, alternative splicing during RNA processing can regulate gene expression by producing different mRNA variants from the same gene.
Conclude that gene regulation in eukaryotes is a multi-stage process: Therefore, the statement that gene regulation only occurs during transcription is false, as regulation can occur at multiple stages of gene expression.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic gene regulation, what is the most direct outcome when a gene is turned on (activated)?
74
views
Multiple Choice
Drosophilia sex determination is controlled through which of the following mechanisms?
1280
views
5
rank
Textbook Question
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
Dicer
400
views
Textbook Question
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
RISC
443
views
Textbook Question
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
Silencer
467
views