Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, a variety of a gene is called a(n):
A
Phenotype
B
Chromosome
C
Locus
D
Allele
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to genetics: Phenotype refers to the observable traits of an organism, Chromosome is a structure that carries genetic information, and Locus is the specific location of a gene on a chromosome.
Recognize that a gene can have different forms or versions, which are responsible for variations in inherited traits.
Identify that these different forms or versions of a gene are called alleles.
Recall that an allele is a specific variant of a gene found at a particular locus on a chromosome.
Conclude that the term 'allele' correctly describes a variety of a gene, distinguishing it from phenotype, chromosome, or locus.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia