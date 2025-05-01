Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
Multiple Choice
True or False:Translesion DNA synthesis is the first mechanism the cell uses to repair DNA damage?
A
True
B
False
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of translesion DNA synthesis: It is a DNA damage tolerance process that allows the DNA replication machinery to replicate past DNA lesions or damage.
Recognize that translesion DNA synthesis is not a repair mechanism but rather a tolerance mechanism that allows replication to continue despite the presence of DNA damage.
Identify the primary DNA repair mechanisms: These include direct repair, base excision repair, nucleotide excision repair, and mismatch repair, which are typically the first responses to DNA damage.
Consider the sequence of events in DNA damage response: When DNA damage occurs, the cell first attempts to repair the damage using one of the primary repair mechanisms before resorting to translesion synthesis.
Conclude that translesion DNA synthesis is not the first mechanism used by the cell to repair DNA damage, as it is employed when the replication machinery encounters lesions that cannot be repaired immediately.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA repair, which vitamin is most directly required as a cofactor for thymidylate synthase to support nucleotide synthesis during DNA replication and repair?
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Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA repair and genome stability, which vitamin is most directly associated with supporting DNA synthesis and repair by providing one-carbon units for nucleotide production and methylation reactions?
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following repair pathways repairs damage that causes distortions in the double helix?
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following repair pathways uses a methylated strand of DNA to correct DNA damage?
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following pathways is an error-free way to repair double-stranded breaks?
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Textbook Question
Write a short essay contrasting how these concepts may differ between bacteria and eukaryotes.
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Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
Identify two mechanisms that can correct the kind of abnormality resulting from the circumstances identified in part (c).
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