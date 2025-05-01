- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Which of the following pathways is an error-free way to repair double-stranded breaks?
Which of the following repair pathways repairs damage that causes distortions in the double helix?
Which of the following repair pathways uses a methylated strand of DNA to correct DNA damage?
True or False:Translesion DNA synthesis is the first mechanism the cell uses to repair DNA damage?
Write a short essay contrasting how these concepts may differ between bacteria and eukaryotes.
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
Identify two mechanisms that can correct the kind of abnormality resulting from the circumstances identified in part (c).
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If a DNA replication error is detected by DNA polymerase, how is it corrected?
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
DNA mismatch repair can accurately distinguish between the template strand and the newly replicated strand of a DNA duplex. What characteristic of DNA strands is used to make this distinction?