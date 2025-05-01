Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes an acrocentric chromosome?
A
The p arm is longer than the q arm
B
The centromere is located at the center of the chromosome
C
The centromere is located at the end of the chromosome
D
The p arm and q arm are the same length
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a chromosome: Chromosomes have two arms, the short arm (p) and the long arm (q), separated by a centromere.
Learn about the types of chromosomes based on centromere position: Metacentric, Submetacentric, Acrocentric, and Telocentric.
Identify the characteristics of an acrocentric chromosome: The centromere is located near one end, making the p arm very short compared to the q arm.
Compare the given options with the definition of an acrocentric chromosome: The correct description should match the centromere's position near the end.
Select the option that correctly describes an acrocentric chromosome: The centromere is located at the end of the chromosome.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In humans, alleles for each gene are inherited from:
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Multiple Choice
What would be the consequence if human gametes were diploid instead of haploid?
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes the genetic makeup of a haploid set and a diploid set in a eukaryotic cell?
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Multiple Choice
In a diploid organism with two alleles (A and a) at a single gene locus, which genotype is homozygous?
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Multiple Choice
In diploid organisms there are _______ chromosomal copies. In haploid organisms there is _______ chromosomal copy.
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Textbook Question
Answer the following questions for autosomal conditions such as PKU.
If the first child of parents who are both heterozygous carriers of a recessive mutant allele is homozygous recessive, what is the chance the second child of the couple will be homozygous recessive? What is the chance the second child will be a heterozygous carrier of the recessive mutation?
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