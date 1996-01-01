Multiple Choice
If an organism's diploid number is 12, what would be its haploid number?
In diploid organisms there are _______ chromosomal copies. In haploid organisms there is _______ chromosomal copy.
Answer the following questions for autosomal conditions such as PKU.
If the first child of parents who are both heterozygous carriers of a recessive mutant allele is homozygous recessive, what is the chance the second child of the couple will be homozygous recessive? What is the chance the second child will be a heterozygous carrier of the recessive mutation?