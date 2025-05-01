- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
After a diploid cell undergoes meiosis, it divides to produce…
In diploid organisms there are _______ chromosomal copies. In haploid organisms there is _______ chromosomal copy.
Answer the following questions for autosomal conditions such as PKU.
If the first child of parents who are both heterozygous carriers of a recessive mutant allele is homozygous recessive, what is the chance the second child of the couple will be homozygous recessive? What is the chance the second child will be a heterozygous carrier of the recessive mutation?
Answer the following questions for autosomal conditions such as PKU.
Parents who are each heterozygous carriers for a recessive mutant allele have a child who does not have the condition. What is the chance this child is a heterozygous carrier of the condition?
Answer the following questions for autosomal conditions such as PKU.
If both parents are heterozygous carriers of a mutant allele, what is the chance that their first child will be homozygous recessive for the mutation?
Homocystinuria is a rare autosomal recessive condition on the RUSP list of conditions screened by newborn genetic testing. The condition results from a mutation that blocks the degradation of the amino acid methionine. The absence of a critical enzyme causes the buildup of the compound homocysteine, which is one of the intermediate compounds in the methionine breakdown pathway. Homocystinuria causes mental impairment, heart problems, seizures, eye abnormalities, and a number of other symptoms that shorten life if not treated. The condition is treated by a specialized diet that is low in methionine and by the ingestion of several supplements.
The low-methionine diet must be maintained throughout life to manage homocystinuria. Why do you think this is the case?