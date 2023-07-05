Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsAllelic Frequency Changes
Problem 13c
Two populations of deer, one of them large and living in a mainland forest and the other small and inhabiting a forest on an island, regularly exchange members that migrate across a land bridge that connects the island to the mainland. In which population do you expect to see the greatest allele frequency change? Why?

