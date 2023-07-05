Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsAllelic Frequency Changes
Problem 14a
Directional selection presents an apparent paradox. By favoring one allele and disfavoring others, directional selection can lead to fixation (a frequency of 1.0) of the favored allele, after which there is no genetic variation at the locus, and its evolution stops. Explain why directional selection no longer operates in populations after the favored allele reaches fixation.

