Pedigree Flowchart

Okay, so now I have made this pedigree flow chart and I want to walk you through it because I think it's going to be helpful. So often you're going to get a pedigree on a test or a quiz and you're going to say, you know, what type of inheritance pattern is this? Now I gave you some ways to figure this out, but that can be really difficult to memorize and answer in a question and a test test or quiz. Not a quest even though it can sometimes be a quest to get that grade. So, um, I made this flow chart and you can just answer these questions about the pedigree you're seeing and it'll lead you to the appropriate inheritance. So the first question it says, do all affected individuals have an affected parent? Yes or no. If it's yes, you go on to answer this question. If it's no, you go on to answer this question, you've repeat this. So here we'll follow this one. Does this trait affect mostly males? Yes or no? If no, it's autism or recessive. If yes, you answer this the same thing over here. Do all affected males have an affected mother? Yes or no? Yes. Does the affected father produce daughters who are all affected? Yes. And you keep answering these questions and eventually you will get to your answer, what type of pedigree is this? So I suggest if you have some problems in the back of the book or if you are studying for a quiz or a test or you know, even just pedigrees that you may see in your textbook or even the pedigrees that I showed you above. Just take one and walk through through this pedigree flow chart and see if you can figure out, you know what sort of inheritance it is. And that way, if you can't really remember all the individual characteristics of each pedigree, if you can remember this flow chart, then that will really help you getting those questions right? And understanding how to look at a pedigree and know which inheritance pattern it is. So hopefully this flow chart will help you. But with that, let's now move on.

