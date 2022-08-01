Pedigree Symbols

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about pedigrees. So what is a pedigree? This is just a map of human matings. So generally geneticists do pedigrees and the reason that they do this is because somebody comes to them with some kind of disorder and they're like, what is going on? What is happening? Is this in my family, is this is this genetic and this person is called um this fancy name here? Preposterous. I don't know if I'm saying that right? So you have to forgive me if I'm not, I'm not super great at pronunciation, but this is the word and this is what you're gonna test. And so this is the first family member that comes to a geneticist and say, hey, I kind of want you to examine my family. I think there's something wrong. So pedigree is a map and maps. You have to understand the symbols. So I've given you a just cheat sheet here of different symbols. So here you have males, females mating. Um, parents and Children. There's twins. These are obviously non identical because it's male and female, they can be identical. Um and usually there's a notation that says that, but for the most part you probably won't be dealing with twins. Um, and then you'll notice that the effective male. So this is going to be a male with the disease or disorder that they're looking at is going to be black and the same for female and then sometimes you see these like half moon things, these are hetero zygotes for recessive. So their carriers essentially. So there's the other side, their carriers, there's death if it's crossed through and then generally the arrow represents the first person that came that fancy title for them. So when you're looking at pedigrees, you have to understand at least like mating and affected versus not affected. Um Most of the pedigrees you'll be dealing with are fairly simple. I'm gonna show you some examples of them, but you're gonna have to be able to understand and memorize these symbols. And so because in genetics and your tests, your quizzes and everything, you're going to likely be given some type of pedigree and then asked to identify the inheritance pattern. So what do I mean by inheritance pattern? I mean things like is it sex linked or not? Is it a dominant disorder? Is it a recessive disorder? Now I'm gonna go through and show you an example of all of these. Um Hopefully make it clear for you. But essentially that's what you're going to be given. You're gonna be given a question. Here's a pedigree, tell me what kind of inheritance is it, Is it dominant? Is it recessive? Is it sex length? So I'm going to help you figure that out. Let's turn the page

Hide transcripts