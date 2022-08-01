Autosomal Pedigrees

Okay. So now we're going to go over various auto iso melo pedigrees. So autism a means anything that is not in a sex chromosome. So autism, all mutations are autism. Mobile eels, they're all going to be on chromosomes that are not sex chromosomes. So they're going to be inherited in an auto iso melo fashion. So the first type of autism, all inheritance that we're going to talk about is autism, a recessive disorders. So autism a means not on a sex chromosome. And recessive means that in order to have the phenotype, you're going to need two recessive alleles. Okay, so here's an example of a autism, a recessive pedigree, and I'll disappear. So you can see it. And when you look at this pedigree, I want you to be able to identify that this is autism or recessive. So the way to do that, I've given you a few cheats here. The first thing is you want to look at how many Children come from affected or unaffected parents and then autism a recessive disorders. What you're going to see is that there are affected individuals. So fully recessive individuals that appear in the offspring of unaffected parents. Right? So they at least have one dominant allele. And so what we see here is that if we look at some unaffected parents, we can see that offspring are produced from unaffected parents. Right? Again, this happens again down here where we have an affected individual and two unaffected parents, that's the first thing that starts suggesting this might be recessive. Um, the second thing that shows us that it's probably oughta zonal is because the affected offspring occur in both males and females. If you start getting more females or more females, we start thinking that this might actually be a sex linked inheritance, but if it's pretty much males and females equally, then it is likely to be auto zonal. So if we look here, we can see that we have both females and males that are affected and although there's not a lot of affected, so it's hard to tell whether it's equal. We still can see that there's both males and females are affected. So it's likely autism a while. And then the third thing that suggests recessive is that there's only a few affected offspring. So looking at all of the people in this one family, there's only three out of several that actually have the disease. And so that's suggesting recessive. So autism, a recessive disorders, They're going to have affected individuals that show up in unaffected parents, it's gonna be males and females almost equally. And there's only really going to be a few that show up in an entire family. Okay, so now let's go and move on to autism all dominant. Now, autism will dominant is going to be a disorder that's caused from a mutation on a autos OEM, so not a sex chromosome and it's going to be a dominant allele. So it's gonna be an uppercase letter. Now, how we can tell this is through these little cheat sheets here. So the first thing is that the phenotype is going to appear in every generation. This suggests dominance, right? Because any time you get one dominant allele, that person is going to express the phenotype, right? It's gonna have the disease. Whereas an autism a recessive, you actually have to have two recessive alleles in order to have that phenotype. So dominant in a family is going to appear much more often than a recessive. Now if we have an effective parent we're going to have affected Children, okay, if you have more than one child, you're going to start seeing affected Children. So affected parents are going to pass it to their Children and that we're also going to see it equally, males and females, which is not written here, but we're saying males equals females. This suggests autism a while. And then one really unique part of this is because when we think dominant, we always think common, right? We say something oh that trait must be dominant because everyone has brown hair, right? It's sort of this sort of ingrained thing that you didn't actually learn, but you just think it's like that, but not as the dominant disorders is actually different because autism, all dominant disorders are rare. Now you may ask how in the world is a dominant disorder rare. Well if you have the r alil the uppercase r L l uppercase dominant allele then you're going to express that. But this khalil can be really rare in the population. So if you look at one individual family with this alil you're going to see that a lot of the people in that family are affected because it's the dominant disorder. But if you look at 20 families or 100 families or an entire population of families, you're gonna find that that Khalil is not present. It's very rare, it's very rarely present in any family. But if it is present then you're going to see it a lot. So autism all dominant disorders are dominant, but they're actually rare in the population as a whole. Okay, so here if we're looking at an autism, all dominant, what we can see is that affected parents have affected Children, Right? See this here. We can also see that it's pretty equally distributed among males and females. There's three males and three females here. We can see um we actually can't see that. It's it's rare in the population because if we look here, we're just looking at one family and it looks really common. But usually in questions like this, they'll say, oh this extremely rare disease shows up in this family. And if it was really that rare and autism will recessive, we would only see it in a couple of people in the family. But if its rare and dominant, then we see it, it looks like this. Okay. And that's an important distinction to make because there's a third type of pedigree, I want you to know about and this is called autism. A polymorphism. Okay, now polymorphism means that there are two or more common phenotype of a trait. So a good example of this is um Tasters are super tasters. There are people in the world that have more sensitive taste buds than others and it's actually fairly evenly divided. And you can test this through this um this little test you put a piece of paper on your tongue and if you taste it, you're super taste it. And if you don't taste it then you're just a normal taster. Now polymorphisms, it's not a mutation, it's not a disease, right? It's just a phenotype. Some people taste it and people don't, and that's okay. And these traits are inherited in a normal Mandali in matter and there's a lot of different ones. There's attached in free earlobes, there's widow peaks. This is the super tasters, they're just really common traits that you can have or you don't have. And it's not a big deal, it's not a disease, but autism. A polymorphisms are really common and they look really similar to an autism. All dominant. Um pedigree. So if we're looking here this is a pedigree for super tasters where if you don't taste it, your recess when you're black and if you do taste it, you're in white and your dominant, right? And we can see that we look here, we have an equal about equal number of males and females. We see that it's in every generation. So automatically looking at this, I'm thinking autism will dominant. But the way that I can tell the difference between autism a polymorphism and autism will dominant is that in the question you're given an autism will dominant, disease is going to be rare in the population. So autism will dominant equals rare in population. But common in a family, right? Because here we see it's very common in this family. It's pretty much in every generation, but it's rare in the population as a whole. An autism a polymorphism is going to be different because it's going to be common in the population and common in the family. Okay, now, most of the time you won't get a question about telling the difference between an autism a dominant and an autism a polymorphism. This would be a fairly advanced question, but I did want to include it just in case your professor decides to go over it. But most of the time, what you'll be comparing is is this an autism or recessive or is this an autism more dominant? And the way that you can tell that is looking through those cheat sheets that I provided above and will provide a really great flow chart at the end of this so that you can easily tell the part which pedigree is which. Okay, so those are the autism all pedigrees with that. Let's move on

