Most of the techniques described in this chapter (blotting, cloning, PCR, etc.) are dependent on hybridization (annealing) between different populations of nucleic acids. Length of the strands, temperature, and percentage of GC nucleotides weigh considerably on hybridization. Two other components commonly used in hybridization protocols are monovalent ions and formamide. A formula that takes monovalent Na⁺ ions ((M[Na⁺]) and formamide concentrations into consideration to compute a Tₘ (temperature of melting) is as follows:



Tₘ=81.5+16.6(log M[Na+])+0.41(%GC)−0.72(%formamide)





For the following concentrations of Na⁺ and formamide, calculate the Tₘ. Assume 45% GC content.

[Na⁺] % Formamide

0.825 20

0.825 40

0.165 20

0.165 40