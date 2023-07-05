The following hypothetical genotypes have genes A, B, and C corresponding to lacI, lacO, and lacZ, but not necessarily in that order. Data in the table indicate whether -galactosidase is produced in the presence and absence of the inducer for each genotype. Use these data to identify the correspondence between A, B, and C and the lacI, lacO, and lacZ genes. Carefully explain your reasoning for identifying each gene.



Genotype β-Galactosidase Production

Inducer Present Inducer Absent

1. A⁻B⁺C⁺⁻ + +

2. A⁺B⁺C⁻ + +

3.A⁻B⁺C⁺/A⁺B⁺C⁺ + +

4. A⁺B⁺C/A⁺B⁺C⁺⁻ + –