Lac Operon Practice Problems

Suppose a researcher is studying the regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and performs a northern blot analysis. They isolate mRNA from two bacterial strains: one with a wild-type lac operon genotype (I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺) and another with a deletion mutation in the lacI gene. The researcher hybridizes the mRNA with a probe specific to the lacZ gene. Suppose the researcher includes a sample from an E. coli strain with a deletion mutation in the lacZ gene in the northern blot analysis. How would this affect the results of the hybridization?