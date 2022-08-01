Lac Operon Regulation

Okay, so now let's talk about lack opteron regulation. Right? This is a chapter on gene regulation. So um let's we're gonna spend the majority of this time talking about how pro periodic jeans like the lack Oberon are regulated. So the lack opera remember it digests lactose, that's its function um is to encode those genes that do that and so it responds differently or it's regulated differently depending on the lactose concentration. So if lactose there's a very high lactose concentration, what happens is lactose will actually bind to a repressor. And when lactose is bound to that repressor it, the repressor is then removed from the operator. So remember Prague are as the repressor and o is the operator and normally in the lac opteron the repressor is bound to the operator and that completely stops transcription of those jeans. But when lactose concentration is high, that means that the cell needs those genes in order to break it down. So lactose binds repressor is removed from the operator and that means transcription of the operator can or the operation can take place. So that means the lack operation jeans are made and then they act to break down lactose. Now if lactose lactose concentration is low, that means it doesn't bind to the repressor so it stays on the operator and it continues to repress transcription and so transcription does not take place. So if we look here, we'll say that this is the lack opteron right? You have 123 and this here is gonna be the repressor. So you can see if there is low lactose, there's really nothing over here around it's gonna remain bound and transcription will not take place if the lactose concentration is high. So here is lactose. See there's a ton of it around. It will then bind to the repressor. That repressor will be removed from the operator and then transcription will take place. So that is how the lack Oberon responds to lactose. Now that you probably have heard this before in another biology class. This is a very common example that's used but now we're going to take it a step further. And the fact is the lack opteron, even though it digests lactose, it's actually sensitive to glucose concentrations as well. So the lactose we talked about how it's sensitive to lactose concentrations and that's completely independent of what we're about to say. So the lack opteron responds to glucose and how it does this is through a protein called the metabolite activator protein or cap for sure. And this is a protein that represses lack opteron when glucose is present. So this is another type of repressor protein. And so how this works. So this is kind of the summary, right? The cap. It's a protein. It's a repressor. It will repress opera on glucose is present. So that is the summary, right? Like that's what you need to know if glucose is present. It will repress it. But let me explain how and it gets a little detailed with a lot of new book cab for it. So we're going to take it slow. So when glucose is in the south, so there's a high amount of glucose it's actually going to inhibit the activity of this protein called edina cyclists. And what a dino cycle is does is it creates another molecule called Camp C. A. M. P. So when glucose is present that means there's going to be low amounts of C A. M. P. Now if if the C A. P concentration is high, it binds the cap. If it's low it doesn't bind the cap. So we have this cap protein and C A. M. P. Can come in and bind but it's only going to do it. If it's present. And remember if glucose is present then the C. A. M. P concentration will be very low. So if glucose is present, C A M. P. Is not gonna bind. But if there's a low amount of glucose it will bind. Now. What happens when this, what does this do? The cap bound to the C. A. M. P. So this complex will bind to a specific site called the cap site and its upstream of the promoter. So remember we said Prague this binding site is actually here. It's up sharing and it's not present in every operation but it is present in this one. So this protein here, this complex, the cap and the C A. M. P. Will bind here to this cap site and activate and it'll activate transcription. So this means that if glucose is high it inhibits C A. M. P and represses transcription, it doesn't activate it. When glucose is low there will be high amounts of C A M. P. High amounts of this and activates transcription. So this is here the summary. So if you ever get confused on how this is working, this is this is the summary. So there's a lot of glucose around. There's not a lot of C A. M. P. And no transcription occurs. So that means it will repress when glucose is present, right? Which is what we said above. But if glucose isn't present low concentration there's gonna be a lot of C. A. M. P. Which means it will bind to C. A. P. Create this molecule which will bind here. And when it's bound it activates transcription. So let's look at what this looks like. Let me disappear for a second. So here we have our opteron. We have a promoter or operator. Um there's a repressor here but it's not shown because we're not talking about that now this is gonna be the lactose repressor. Um And then you have your genes we have Prague right? But we also have this extra special region here which right here's the cap binding site. So in a situation of low glucose and lactose is available. What happens is because the lactose is available. The lactose repressor allows transcription. But the low glucose means that C a m p will be produced. It will bind to the cat protein that will be recruited to this region upstream of the promoter, and that means that these genes will be strongly expressed. Transcription will happen because of the lactose and also because of the glucose. So the lack opera can be regulated by lactose and glucose, but it does so through two completely different ways. Lactose is through the repressor and glucose is through the cap N c a m P complex. So with that, let's not turn the page.

