Lac Operon Summary

Okay. So now let's talk about the summary of the lack operation expression. So in regulation right? Because now we understand well, we know how the lack operations regulated with lactose, we know how it's regulated with glucose. But in the cell that you don't just have one or the other, you have combinations. You can have high lactose and low glucose or high glucose and low lactose. And let's talk about how the lack opteron responds differently to different concentrations of glucose and lactose. So if but you need to know some things first. So if glucose and lactose are both present and high levels in the cell, the cell is going to utilize glucose first. And the reason is because it's simpler, it doesn't need to be broken down, it doesn't need all these genes so that glucose is going to be used first. But if you only have lactose and you don't have glucose, that means that the cell has to break down the lactose to generate the glucose. So with that let's talk about the different concentrations. So let's first focus on lactose because that's what we talked about first, the lactose repressor. So remember if lactose is high, that's going to bind to that repressor, remove it from the operator and allowed transcription. And so anytime that the lactose is high transcription can occur because the repressor has moved and that transcription will occur. But alternatively, if lactose concentration is low, that means that repressor is going to be on it. So under here, you have the repressor bound and if that repressor is bound, there's going to be no transcription taking place. So whether or not glucose is present in the cell or not. If you have low levels of lactose that repressor is going to be bound and there's gonna be no transcription. So what we have to focus on is high levels of lactose and then compare that between high levels of glucose and low levels of glucose. So lactose. Well if we're we have to look at that first because if lactose concentration is low no transcription is gonna take place. So what happens if lactose concentration is high and glucose concentration is different? So like I said if lactose concentration is low it doesn't matter whether glucose is high or it's low it's still not going to be expressed because the lactose repressor is going to repress it. So these we don't even have to worry about, we've already talked about these but these two are the ones that are going to focus on. So if lactose concentration is high and glucose concentration is low we know that the repressor is not gonna be bound for lactose. So the transcription will take place. But when we talk about glucose we have to refer to the cap approaching now remember if glucose concentration is low you're gonna have cap and it's going to be bound to C. A. M. P. And that is going to buy an upstream of Prague and I go here and that's going to activate it as well. So now you have the lactose concentration, the high lactose concentration activating it and you also have a low glucose concentration and that activates it more. So these are gonna be very strongly expressed. So it's not that they're just being expressed. You actually have both of these conditions activating that transcription. And so it's gonna be almost double activated. It's gonna be super activated. Whereas if you have high concentrations of lactose and high concentrations of glucose, what you get is you get the lactose is still activating this but the glucose isn't right because the cat protein doesn't have any C. A. M. P. On it meaning that it will not bind here and will not activate. So you still get expression right because the lactose is still um causing this expression but it's not going to be strongly expressed because you're only getting one sort of push of transcription and not to. Um So these are the this is kind of your summary table. You can look at it without all my riding on it and understand that if lactose concentration is high um and glucose is low it's gonna be strongly expressed. But if lactose is high and glucose is high it's only gonna be somewhat expressed and the reason is because the cell already has a bunch of glucose so it doesn't need to break down more lactose to get more glucose. There's already a ton of it present. So these opera isn't as needed as it would be if the cell didn't have a lot of glucose. And so that's the reason the difference between the two. But either way if lactose concentration is low then it's not going to be expressed because that repressed er will be found. So let's look at this. So here we have our lack opteron we have our Prague um we have our cat binding site and let's look at the different concentration or how the different concentrations affect this. Um What am I trying to say this operation? So if lactose is available does that mean the repressor is going to be there or it's not? Right lactose is gonna bind the repressor. So there's gonna be no repressor so that's gonna activate. And if there's low glucose that means that the cat protein is gonna be bound to the C. A. M. P. It's gonna bind. And that binding is going to also activate. So you're gonna get strong expression If you have low glucose and low lactose that means that the repressor will be bound. Right? And you have low glucose. So that means that's also not going to activate it because you have your C. A. M. P. But no cap. Right? And so you have your oppressor here. So when that repressor is bound, you're gonna have no expression. And so if you have lactose available and high glucose what you get is you get the repressor is removed. So you have no repressor you have activation. But when high glucose that means that the c. The cat approaching will not be bound to the C a. M. P. With no binding. So this binding site here is left open and that means there's gonna be no activation. So no activation and that means that it will be expressed. There's a low basal level of expression but you don't get this strong expression that you would if you had this combination of low glucose and lactose available. Um So that is the summary of the lac opteron and how glucose and lactose concentrations affect the expression of this. These pro carry arctic operations in the case of the lac opteron. So with that let's now move on.

