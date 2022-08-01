Lac Operon Overview

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the lack opteron. So an opera Ron is defined as a group of genes that have a similar function and they're transcribed together. Now remember we're talking about pro carry Odjick gene regulation, that's what that operation is always pro carry ah tick. So you find a bunch of different types of opera ions in the pro carry optic genome and we're gonna talk about many of them. But the first one we're gonna talk about is a lack opera on and that's because it was discovered first now to understand an opera and we have to understand its components and so there are many different components in an opera on. And the short term way to remember this is Prague. So the P in Prague stands for a promoter and this and we've talked about promoters before when we talked about transcription. And so it's the same thing promoter is the region where a transcription initiator binds and this starts transcription. So operations have promoters. They also have a repressor. This is the R. And Prague and this is actually a protein that represses transcription of the opteron and it does this by binding to the O. Region of Prague called an operator. So the operator is where the repressor binds and this is an on off switch. So if the repressor is bound, transcription is not going to happen because it's being repressed. But if the repressor is not bound and the operator is open then that means transcription can occur. So the operator really determines is this happening or not. And then finally the G. In Prague stands for jeans. And these are the genes that are transcribed together. So if we look at a typical opera on here. So here's the lack opera in these boxes. You can see there's a promoter or a transcription initiators will bind. There's an operator whether oppressor will bind. You have your genes here, which there's three like Z. Y and A. And then there's actually a thing over here that's not in Prague but it's called the terminator. And it's found in a lot of ah perons and it obviously will terminate the transcription of the Oberon. So let's talk about the lack opera. And like I said, it was the first opera and discovered it was discovered by these two scientists. It's their French names, vehicle. And you know, I don't know, I'm not French, I don't speak French. But if you do you can pronounce those right? And it was found in the 1960s. And so the lack opera and encodes a group of genes that break down and process lactose. Now, if you remember what lactose is right? It's a sugar. Um And the sugar has to be broken down by the pro cryonics cell so that it can use it for energy. And so the lack opteron is in charge of taking that lactose and chopping it down into its little pieces so that it has that so it can use that energy. And what it breaks it down into is actually encoded by the Black sea region. This encodes beta galactic days and that chops down the lactose into glucose and galactose and glucose is really what's used by the cell for energy. So this is what it really wants when it breaks down that lactose. But there's other genes and they're super also important for making sure that lactose can be digested. The lack Y and coats. A gene called permeate. And this allows lactose to enter into the south side of lactose couldn't get in. It couldn't be broken down, could not be used for energy. So permeates is super important. And then we have like a and this occurred. This encodes a transit see delays and actually most people don't really know what this function is. But without it lactose doesn't get digested correctly. So it is crucial for this lactose processing even if it's not understood exactly what it does. So here's this um opera. And again remember we have a promoter opera on and then we have Z. Which is in charge of breaking it down breakdown beta galactic days. We have lack Y which is a responsible for making sure that lactose lactose can enter and then we have like a which is, it's kind of unknown but it does have an important function and it is required for transcription of this opera on. So that is the overview of the black Albarran. Now let's turn the page

